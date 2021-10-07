Police find shooting victim riding on KC Streetcar; service briefly interrupted

A person who had been shot Thursday afternoon got on the Kansas City Streetcar, causing the service to shut down for about 30 minutes.

Officers responded about noon to the area of 19th Street and Main Street on a report of a shooting victim on the streetcar, according to the Kansas City Police Department. After being shot, the victim got on the streetcar and rode a few blocks, police said.

#kcstreetcar service has resumed. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/as2njxMPEi — KC Streetcar (@kcstreetcar) October 7, 2021

When officers arrived at the streetcar, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not released the identity of the victim. There is no information about a suspect.

KC Streetcar posted on Twitter at 12:22 p.m. that services were suspended due to police activity on the route. Service resumed at 12:53 p.m., according to a later post.