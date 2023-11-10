Police find shooting victim under School Street bridge in Brockton.

BROCKTON — Brockton Police found a shooting victim on School Street underneath the MBTA Commuter Rail bridge on Friday, Nov. 3, according to police officials.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, Brockton Police officers found the male victim under the bridge with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Brockton Police spokesperson Darren Duarte.

"While on patrol, Police discovered a male shooting victim under the School Street Bridge in Brockton shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the man to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Duarte said.

A report of a person shot underneath the School Street bridge in Brockton on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

"Detectives from the Brockton Police Department continue to investigate. If anyone has information about this case, please get in touch with the detective division at 508-941-0200," he said.

Duarte did not comment on if the detectives have any suspects in the shooting.

