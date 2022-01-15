Police Shooting Video | Road Meeting | MLK Jr. Day
Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Buffalo Grove and beyond.
College Credits: Buffalo Grove's Frankel Makes OWU Dean's List
Area students from Buffalo Grove are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.
Wow House: Immaculate Home In Buffalo Grove
Built in 1970, this Buckingham Ranch has a current asking price of $430,000.
Video Released In Fatal Buffalo Grove Police Shooting
Brian Christopher Howard, 25, was fatally shot by police after calling 911. Police say he was firing 2 guns when officers returned fire.
Buffalo Grove To Celebrate MLK Jr. Day As Other Cities Mobilize
While events are planned in Buffalo Grove, other cities are opting not to celebrate to take a stand in support of voting rights.
Public Meeting for Arlington Heights Road Improvements Planned
The Lake County Department of Transportation will host the virtual meeting Jan. 27 on Zoom.
POLICE REPORTS
Zion Man Clocked Going 101 MPH In A 40 Zone: Lake County Sheriff's Blotter
Ice Skating Parent Gets In Verbal Altercation Over COVID: Blotter
