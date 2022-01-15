Police Shooting Video | Road Meeting | MLK Jr. Day

Eric DeGrechie
·1 min read

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Buffalo Grove and beyond.

College Credits: Buffalo Grove's Frankel Makes OWU Dean's List

Area students from Buffalo Grove are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.

Wow House: Immaculate Home In Buffalo Grove

Built in 1970, this Buckingham Ranch has a current asking price of $430,000.

Video Released In Fatal Buffalo Grove Police Shooting

Brian Christopher Howard, 25, was fatally shot by police after calling 911. Police say he was firing 2 guns when officers returned fire.

Buffalo Grove To Celebrate MLK Jr. Day As Other Cities Mobilize

While events are planned in Buffalo Grove, other cities are opting not to celebrate to take a stand in support of voting rights.

Public Meeting for Arlington Heights Road Improvements Planned

The Lake County Department of Transportation will host the virtual meeting Jan. 27 on Zoom.

POLICE REPORTS

This article originally appeared on the Buffalo Grove Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories