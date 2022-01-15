Police Shooting Video | Road Meeting | MLK Jr. Day

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Buffalo Grove and beyond.

Area students from Buffalo Grove are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.



Built in 1970, this Buckingham Ranch has a current asking price of $430,000.

Brian Christopher Howard, 25, was fatally shot by police after calling 911. Police say he was firing 2 guns when officers returned fire.

While events are planned in Buffalo Grove, other cities are opting not to celebrate to take a stand in support of voting rights.

The Lake County Department of Transportation will host the virtual meeting Jan. 27 on Zoom.

POLICE REPORTS

