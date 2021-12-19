Police: Shooting in Villages at Roll Hill leaves one man hospitalized Saturday

The Cincinnati Police reported that one victim was transported to the hospital after a shooting in the Villages at Roll Hill Saturday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 2200 block of City View Circle at approximately 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

One victim, a 27-year-old male, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

