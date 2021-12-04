Police: Shooting in West Price Hill leaves man with life-threatening injuries Saturday

The Cincinnati Police reported one man sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting in West Price Hill Saturday.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Amanda Place near Rapid Run Park after reports of a shooting. One victim, a 23-year-old male, was located at the scene with gun shot wounds.

The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. At the time, the victim has not be identified.

Police did not provide information if there is an on-going investigation into the shooting.

