Police shooting: Woman dead in Hyde Park, circumstances unclear

State police indicated Friday an officer shot and killed a woman at a home on North Cross Road in Hyde Park.

State police said it and Hyde Park police are investigating “an officer involved shooting.” It also said “one female subject is deceased,” and “the Attorney General’s Office has been notified.”

Under state law 70-b, "any incident in which the death of a person" occurs during interaction with law enforcement is to be investigated by the state Attorney General's Office.

State police in its release did not outright say an officer had fired and killed the woman or for what agency the officer involved works.

The agency also didn’t provide information as to why police were at the residence, how many officers and civilians were involved, how many officers discharged weapons, the nature of the interaction or the identities of any parties involved.

State police did not immediately respond to inquiries regarding those details.

The agency said there was “no threat to the public,” and said the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier this month the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office announced a grand jury would be investigating a Feb. 27 shooting of a man and woman during a struggle with Fishkill town police officers who responded to a domestic dispute. Neither civilian was fatally wounded.

Two months after that incident, which was also investigated by state police, much remains unknown including how many police officers fired their weapons and who was responsible for shooting the woman.

Some details have also not been shared, including the identity of the officer involved, about a September incident in which a pedestrian was fatally struck by a Dutchess County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

Last month, an Arlington Central School District bus monitor was killed when a school bus collided with a state police patrol car on Route 55 in LaGrange.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

