Police have shootout with suspect Tuesday after homicide at south Kansas City hotel

Police officers investigating a homicide at a south Kansas City hotel early Tuesday exchanged gunfire with a suspect who was seen fleeing the scene, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers got involved in the shootout after responding about 5 a.m. to the Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham at 8601 Hill Crest Road on a reported armed disturbance where shots were fired, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found the shooting victim inside the hotel and began performing first aid. The victim, however, died from his injuries. As additional officers arrived on the scene, a witness directed them toward the suspect who was running south from the hotel, Drake said.

Officers pursued the suspect and as they approached 87th Street and Interstate 435, they noticed the man was armed with a gun. The suspect and the officers allegedly exchange gunfire, although no one was injured by the gunfire, Drake said. The suspect was arrested.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have responded to area and were collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.

The killing is the 44th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There were 37 killings by this time last year, which ended as the second-deadliest year on record with 171 killings.

In 2020, 182 lives were lost, the most homicides ever were recorded. The next year was the third-deadliest year, with 157 killings in 2021.

Anyone with information to the homicide or the exchange of gunfire is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).