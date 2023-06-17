Police say shoplifter was struck by truck, died while fleeing Lubbock Walmart

Police say a man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle as he fled authorities after shoplifting Friday evening at a north Lubbock Walmart.

According to police, officers responded to Mac Davis Lane and Avenue Q at 9:07 p.m. where they found 36-year-old Luis Barrera who was struck by a car.

Barrera was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe Barrera fled from a Lubbock County Sheriff's Office deputy after shoplifting from Walmart.

He was fleeing east on Avenue Q when he was struck by a truck traveling from the north. No other injuries were reported.

According to LPD, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police say shoplifter struck by truck, died fleeing Lubbock Walmart