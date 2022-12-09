Police: Shoplifting suspect punches officer

Dec. 8—VALDOSTA — A shoplifting arrest turned into an attack against an officer Tuesday, police said in a statement released Thursday.

At 3:13 p.m., police headed to a store in the 1700 block of Norman Drive on a call about a shoplifting, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Officers were told by an employee that a man in the store had shoplifted items the previous day.

Police said they confirmed through surveillance video that the suspect had taken more than $921 of goods.

As officers tried to arrest the suspect, he fought back and punched an officer in the face with his fist, the statement said. He also damaged some of the officer's equipment.

The suspect, described as a 22-year-old Valdosta man, is charged with felony theft by shoplifting, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer and felony interference with government property, police said.

"This incident escalated very quickly on our officers and I am thankful that they were not seriously injured," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement, adding she is proud of the officers for making the arrest.

