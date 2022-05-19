Police say shopper exposed himself twice to store clerk

May 19—Only have a minute? Listen instead

Brownsville police have arrested 30-year-old man accused of exposing himself to a store clerk.

Juan Romero Jr. was taken into custody by the Brownsville Police Department's Fugitive Apprehension Unit Tuesday, said investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville PD.

Police allege this was the second time Romero Jr. had exposed himself to the clerk.

Sandoval said that on July 13, 2021, Romero Jr. went into a local business at the 4600 block of Central Circle in Brownsville. He made a purchase and then exposed himself to the clerk, according to police.

Since this was this was the second time Romero Jr. had exposed himself to the victim she filed a police report, Sandoval said. Both incidents were captured by video surveillance, he said.

The department's Special Investigations Unit obtained a warrant for Romero Jr. and he was arrested.

Romero Jr. was arraigned on a count of indecent exposure. His bond was set at $3,000.