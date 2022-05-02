Police: Shoreline man rams police cars while trying to escape; drugs found in truck

Officers were arrested a Shoreline man who rammed police vehicles and had previously run and escaped from police multiple times.

Police said that during the week of April 27 at around noon, detectives with Shoreline’s special-emphasis team spotted a 28-year-old man in the 14300 block of Aurora Avenue North who was well-known to officers.

The man had felony warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm and felony violation of a court order, and was known to have been armed in previous incidents with police, according to a post on the Shoreline Police Department’s Facebook page.

Patrol deputies made a plan to block the man’s truck while he was working on the vehicle, so that he could not flee from officers.

When officers arrived, the man rammed patrol cars as he tried to get away, burning up his tires and “creating a great smoke show,” the post said.

Eventually, the man was taken into custody and booked into the King County Jail for the warrants.

After getting a warrant to search the man’s truck, detectives found a loaded gun under the driver’s seat, 14.9 grams of heroin, about 40 grams of methamphetamine, 143 M30 fentanyl pills and four grams of cocaine.

Charges for drugs and being a felon in possession of a firearm will be forwarded to the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

