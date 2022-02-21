Police shot Broward man dead as, they say, he choked his wife in front of their baby

A Sunday morning domestic violence call ended with a Special Response Team officer shooting a man dead in his bedroom, Margate police say.

Police say they shot Louisson Pierrot, 38, to save the life of his wife because Pierrot was “actively choking” her. And, they say, she had just said on a phone call with them that she feared for her life as well as that of their 1-year-old child.

Following standard procedure, the officer who shot Pierrot has been placed on administrative leave, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

Police say “a concerned family member” called Sunday at 7:11 a.m. about a possible domestic violence problem at 6984 NW 1 St., a house Pierrot and his wife bought in July, according to Broward County Property Records. When police got there, they say they heard screaming inside as well as a baby crying. Family members told police Pierrot, his wife and their 1-year-old baby were in the house.

Police say they reached the wife via cell phone as she hid in a bedroom closet. The baby was out in the bedroom.

“During the call with the victim, she stated she was in fear for her and her baby’s safety and that her husband was going to kill them,” Margate police say. “The male broke into the closet and took the device from the victim and all contact was lost.”

That’s when Margate’s Special Response Team broke into the house. When they got to the bedroom, they say, the first officer in the room saw Pierrot “actively choking” his wife and shot Pierrot several times.

Pierrot’s wife and child were taken to an area hospital with injuries described as “non-life threatening.”

