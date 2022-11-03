Police: Shot fired at detective in Swissvale, Allegheny County police investigating

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

A shot was fired at a Pittsburgh police detective in Swissvale on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to police, detectives were in the area of Roslyn Street and Milligan Avenue conducting an investigation when a shot was fired at the detective.

The detective was not hit and wasn’t injured. In a news release, Allegheny County police said the detective did not return fire.

Two unidentified males fled on foot after the shooting.

Allegheny County police are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

