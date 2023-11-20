Police: Shot fired after golden shower incident at York hotel, 1 charged with prostitution

Northern York County Regional Police allege a man who had a paid sexual encounter with a woman at a motel along Route 30 fired a shot at her vehicle early Sunday morning, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a shot fired call at the motel in Manchester Township and spoke with 34-year-old Brittany Abosede of the York area, a police news release and court records state.

Abosede initially told police that she was driving from Washington D.C. to an airport in New York City. Abosede said she was resting in her car in the parking lot when a man approached her vehicle and fired a shot into it as she left the area, the release states. Police said her statements did not make sense and pointed out the inconsistencies to her.

According to the news release, Abosede then explained that she had a paid sexual encounter with a man at the motel: she had agreed to urinate on him.

Afterwards, she returned to her vehicle and was getting ready to leave when the man approached her with a handgun. He fired one shot as she drove out of the parking lot. It struck the passenger side of her 2019 Nissan Rogue, the release states.

Officers found a spent 9mm shell casing in the parking lot where Abosede's vehicle had been parked, the release states.

Investigators contacted the 66-year-old man from Harrisburg, and he confirmed that he had a sexual encounter with Abosede. He reportedly told police that he went into the parking lot after Abosede because she had stolen his wallet. After she left, he found his wallet in the parking lot and went back to Harrisburg, the release states.

The man agreed to meet with investigators, but while he was en route, he was injured in a crash in Harrisburg, the release states. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Northern York County Regional Police responded to the crash scene and recovered the gun used in the incident, the release states.

Police arrested Abosede and charged her with prostitution, false reports and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release. Court records say she has also been charged with theft by unlawful taking.

She was committed to York County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail, according to court records.

Police continue to investigate the case. The man has not been charged at this time, the release states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at (717) 467-TELL or tips@nycrpd.org.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Golden shower at York, Pa. area motel led to shot fired: police