Police shot and killed gunman who attempted to breach FBI office in Ohio

Law enforcement near the site of a shooting in Clinton County, Ohio. AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Police officers in Ohio shot and killed an armed man on Thursday who authorities say attempted to breach the FBI's Cincinnati field office.

In a statement, the FBI said the man, who was wearing body armor, tried to enter the office's visitor screening facility shortly after 9 a.m. ET. He set off an alarm, and as agents responded, he fled the scene in a white Ford Crown Victoria. While driving on Interstate 71, the suspect was spotted by a trooper, Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis said, and a chase ensued. The suspect exchanged fire with the officer, and then stopped on a rural road in Clinton County.

Dennis said officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect, and more gunfire was exchanged during the standoff. At around 3 p.m., after the suspect raised a gun at police, officers opened fire, and the suspect was killed, Dennis said.

Police have not identified the suspect. Two law enforcement sources told The New York Times the man's name is Ricky Shiffer, and he had ties to extremist groups. The Times reports that a user on former President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform with the name Ricky Shiffer wrote that he was at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack. This same user also wrote this week, after FBI agents executed a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, that "patriots" should go to Florida and kill federal agents. Read more at The New York Times.

