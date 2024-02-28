Police shot and killed unarmed Illinois man while he slept in bed, family lawsuit says

An Illinois family is suing a police department, saying officers fatally shot a man while he was asleep in his bedroom.

On Feb. 3, Carol Stream police were called for reports of a domestic violence incident, according to a news release. Officers arrived at Isaac Goodlow’s apartment around 4:15 a.m.

“Officers encountered a tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation, which resulted in officers discharging their weapons at the alleged domestic violence suspect. The suspect was struck and sustained critical injuries,” police said.

Now, Goodlow’s two sisters, Kyenna McConico and Kennetha Barnes, are suing the police department, calling the shooting unjustified.

When officers arrived at the apartment over a dispute between Goodlow and his girlfriend, the family lawsuit said Goodlow was inside alone and his girlfriend was outside.

“Isaac’s girlfriend was not inside Isaac’s home, and each and every Village of Carol Stream police officer on scene was perfectly aware the complaining girlfriend was not inside,” the lawsuit said.

The family’s legal team said the officers were at the apartment building for 50 minutes without making contact with Goodlow.

The officers did not attempt to announce themselves, they did not have an arrest or search warrant, they did not have permission or probable cause to enter and “there were no exigent circumstances warranting entry,” the lawsuit said.

When officers entered Goodlow’s apartment, they opened his bedroom door and shot him, the family said.

Two officers shot Goodlow, with one striking him in the heart, according to the lawsuit. Then, as he lay on the ground next to his bed, face down, an officer tased him and he was placed in handcuffs, the lawsuit said.

“My pain ain’t never going to go away. I wake up, I think about it. I go to sleep, I think about it,” Goodlow’s mother, Bonnie Pigram said to village officials at a Feb. 20 meeting, according to WLS-TV.

Goodlow was unarmed and posed no threat to officers, the lawsuit said.

“While the Village has not been served with the suit, at such a time that service may occur, we will review the suit in order to determine how best to proceed on behalf of those we serve,” Carol Stream Police Chief Donald Cummings told McClatchy News in an email.

The family was allowed to view some of the police body camera footage, police said in a Feb. 9 update.

“We support that this opportunity was provided to Mr. Goodlow’s family because they are entitled to gain an understanding of what transpired that morning,” a Feb. 9 news release said.

However, the family is demanding that the footage be made public, WLS-TV reported.

“It’s horrific. They lied. What they did was unjustified,” Goodlow’s sister, Kyenna McConico, told the station.

Police said the footage will be released once the Public Integrity Team and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office determine it “will not negatively impact the investigation.”

“The Village continues to extend condolences to the Goodlow family for their loss,” Cummings said. “The Village remains eager for the completion of the investigation ... so all parties can gain a fuller understanding of what, exactly, took place.”

Carol Stream is about 30 miles west of Chicago.

