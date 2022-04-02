Police shot at multiple times during a road-rage incident in Mandarian, JSO says

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at 3400 Loretto Rd.

Witnesses report that on Friday at 4:52 p.m. an employee was leaving the Winn-Dixie in San Jose, with an individual tailing their vehicle.

When both came to a red light, the suspect shot at their car, hitting at least once.

The person then returned to the Winn-Dixie to report the incident, with police arriving on the scene.





Police report that the suspect drove by the location at 5:27 p.m., with officers pursuing the suspect.

The officer attempted to use a pit maneuver on the suspect’s car at 11600 Mandarin Road, with the suspect countering it and attempting to ram the officer.

During this attempt, the suspect was driving down the road the wrong way, shooting at police multiple times but unable to hit the car or officers.

The chase lasted up to 7 minutes with speeds up to 55 miles per hour.

This chase ended due to the suspect crashing into a fence and fleeing the vehicle.

Once the suspect was out of the vehicle, a brief struggle took place with the officer’s dog restraining them, and the individual was taken into custody.

The suspect is now at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been charged with one count of attempted murder of a police officer.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.

