Police shot in Orlando: What we know about the shooting and massive manhunt

Two Orlando police officers are in critical condition after being shot during a traffic stop Friday night, police said, and several local law enforcement agencies are helping search for the suspected shooters.

According to police, two people riding in a vehicle wanted in a Miami homicide are suspects in the late-night shooting. The people are still on the loose Saturday morning.

"Our officers are currently fighting for their lives," Orlando police said in an email.

A large police presence was in downtown Orlando on Saturday as the search for the shooters continued.

Police said the suspects stole another car after the shooting near Washington Street and Garland Avenue, near the Interstate 4 overpass and a few blocks north of Amway Center.

“This is a sad day for our department,” Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said. “For the suspects out there, we will find you and you will be brought to justice.”

Here's what we know:

Where was the shooting in Orlando?

The shooting took place near West Washington Street and North Garland Avenue. The intersection is two blocks north of the Amway Center, where the NBA's Orlando Magic play, on the other side of the I-4 overpass. It's also blocks west of Lake Eola Park and the Walt Disney Amphitheater.

When did the Orlando police shooting take place?

Two officers were shot about 11 p.m. Friday, August 4, police said.

What happened in the Orlando shooting?

Media briefing from Chief Smith regarding the officer involved shooting. Two of our officers are critically injured. Suspects have not been captured at this time. Updates to follow. https://t.co/eBz2oiSFWB pic.twitter.com/QMhnSnSrFx — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 5, 2023

According to Orlando police, two officers pulled over a vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide in Miami. One of the people in the car shot the officers, and the people carjacked another vehicle and led police on a chase.

Story continues

The suspects remained at large Saturday morning, police said.

There was a large police presence in the 5900 block of Caravan Court on Saturday morning, about 8 miles from the shooting site and near the Hyatt Place and Holiday Inn hotels near the Universal Studios theme park area. Police suggested residents avoid the area.

Several nearby law enforcement agencies are assisting in the case, including sheriff's offices from Lake, Osceola, Orange and Seminole counties, as well as police from Daytona Beach and Apopka, according to ClickOrlando.

Who were the Orlando police officers shot?

The names of the officers shot Friday night have not been released. Police said they were being treated at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Who are the suspects in the Orlando shooting?

The names of the two people wanting in Friday night's shooting have not been released. Police said the vehicle they were in was wanted in a Miami homicide.

According to WFTV in Orlando, one of the suspects is a man and the other is a woman.

What are people saying about the Orlando police shooting?

Val Demings, a former Orlando police chief who represented the area in the U.S. House, tweeted her condolences. "This community will not rest until the suspects are brought to justice," she wrote.

My prayers are with the Orlando Police Officers shot while performing their duties. Another reminder that these men and women risk their lives every day. This community will not rest until the suspects are brought to justice. No one is above the law. pic.twitter.com/dVLwK4hBRD — Val Demings (@valdemings) August 5, 2023

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody also posted, asking people to "please keep these officers and Florida's entire LEO family in your prayers."

Justin and I are praying for both of the @OrlandoPolice officers shot overnight.



Please keep these officers and Florida’s entire LEO family in your prayers.

https://t.co/GmyPC2vsKN — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) August 5, 2023

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said he'd pledge his "full support and resources" in pursuit of the suspects.

Prayers up for the two @OrlandoPolice officers that were shot and critically injured in Downtown. I pledge my full support and resources to @OrlandoPolice in pursuit of the suspects! — Chief Jakari Young (@ChiefJakari) August 5, 2023

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Orlando police shooting leaves 2 in critical condition: What we know