🌱 Police Shot Robbery Suspect + Cupid's Undie Run

Sunny and not as cold. High: 45 Low: 26.

St. Louis Police were called at 8:42 a.m. about a hold-up at the Currency Exchange in the 900 block of North Grand Boulevard. A man entered the check cashing store while two patrons were inside, handed a note to the teller, and displayed a handgun. Two police officers arrived as the suspect was leaving, and the man fired at them, then the officers fired back, shooting him in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition. (STLtoday.com) Hundreds of runners gathered Saturday afternoon in downtown St. Louis for Cupid's Undie Run, an annual event to raise money to fund research for neurofibromatosis. The event in St. Louis raised more than $71,000, the most in its 10-year history. Dozens of "brief runs" taking place nationally throughout February have raised more than $2 million for Cupid’s Charity, the nonprofit that hosts the events. (KSDK.com) On Friday, the city’s economic development office tapped a joint venture dubbed Beyond the Bridge to administer a new $15 million housing fund meant to boost new construction and homeownership in North St. Louis and other neighborhoods that have long struggled to attract new investment. After a contract is hammered out with the joint venture, those groups, and the city will work to find sub-developers and locations for housing, with an eye to rehab and infill whole blocks. The program will recruit minority- and women-owned sub-developers and contractors in an effort to grow capacity among minority-owned businesses in the city. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) The 2022 Gateway Outdoor Expo will be taking place on Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2, at America’s Center Convention Complex in downtown St. Louis. The event will showcase new outdoor gear, services, and resources as well as interactive demos and experiential attractions. Entrance to the Expo will be free to the public. (RiverBender.com)

Wish a warmhearted welcome to Winnie, the new red panda at the St. Louis Zoo ! Winnie is a 7-year-old female red panda that came to the Saint Louis Zoo upon a recommendation by the Red Panda Species Survival Plan managed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums . Winnie is joining our lovable and well-known male red panda Pete , who is 10 years old and has lived at the Zoo for almost 8 years. (Facebook)

Next weekend, Feb. 18 to21, from 10 a.m to 5 p.m., we're hosting a job fair to beef up staff for the busy season. Come in and interview, get hired on the spot ! Stay and play afterward or get a raincheck. The job comes with some cool perks like two memberships and tickets for friends (once you're onboarded). (Facebook)

The PrideSTL Royalty Committee and PrideSTL are happy to announce the return of the Pride Royalty Pageant. We are pleased to be partnering with River City Casino to bring back this wonderful Pride tradition. The pageant will be on Sunday, Mar. 27 at 7 p.m. (Facebook)

