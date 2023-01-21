Police shot someone in Charlotte’s University area on Saturday, CMPD says. What we know

Joe Marusak

Police shot someone in Charlotte’s University area Saturday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Billings Park Drive, police said on Twitter.

That’s a residential area off Back Creek Church Road, Google Maps shows.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

