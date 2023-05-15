Police shot a South Jersey man twice after charging cops. Who is he and what happens next?

A Vineland man is facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges for allegedly going after a police officer and another person with “a large knife” in an incident near his home.

Police shot him twice during the incident on May 5.

Luis R. Conde Perez, 28, of the 500 block of Birch Street, is now in Cumberland County Jail on the charges.

An arrest report states the officer, who is not identified, was dispatched to Birch Street after a call and “encountered a male subject armed with a large knife.”

“The male subject charged towards the Officer and a civilian on scene, resulting in the Officer shooting the subject two (2) times with his service issued firearm,” county Detective Miguel Martinez states in an affidavit.

“The civilian on scene was wounded by the subject during the altercation prior to the Officer discharging his firearm,” the affidavit states.

The report does not identify the civilian, who was taken to the hospital and released after treatment. The report states that one victim was not injured while the other victim, apparently the civilian, “sustained injuries to his abdomen.”

Conde Perez was treated at Cooper University Hospital after the shooting and then taken to Cumberland County Jail.

Conde Perez also is charged with possession of a weapon with a purpose to use it.

Criminal charges are not proof of guilt but represent the start of the criminal justice procedure that may result in a trial.

The county Prosecutor’s Office’s Professional Standards Unit is investigating the shooting according to a New Jersey Office of the Attorney General directive covering police-involved shootings.

