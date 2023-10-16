Police: Shots fired early Sunday near the Hanna Center

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Mark Watkins hosted a party at the Hanna Center early Sunday when someone fired several shots, prompting many 911 calls from residents in the area, Lafayette police said.

The shots were fired about 3:25 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Elmwood Avenue, and when officers arrived, everyone heard the shots, but no one could provide officers with any information, police said.

Officers found several shell casings around the Hanna Center, and no one was struck by bullets, police said.

At the conclusion of the police investigation, Watkins, 60, of the 800 block of Tippecanoe Street, and Maurice Waller, 38, of Chicago, were arrested.

Police jailed Watkins on suspicion of false informing. Watkins knew that Waller was inside the center cooking and was wanted on warrants, so he tried to divert officers away from Waller and his location, police said.

Watkins has since been released from jail, according to online jail records.

Police jailed Waller on two felony warrants. He remained incarcerated Monday afternoon, according to online jail records.

