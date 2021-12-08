Police: Shots fired early Tuesday near Pinhead Susan's in Schenectady; Woman hurt by car

Dec. 8—SCHENECTADY — Someone fired shots outside Pinhead Susan's early Tuesday after an argument that began at the establishment, police said.

No one was hurt by the shots, police said, but a woman was injured at the scene after a car ran over her foot, injuring her.

The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. and began with the argument between a man and a woman at Pinhead Susan's on Broadway, police spokesman Officer Pat Irwin said Wednesday morning.

The man left and the argument continued outside. A crowd formed "and at some point shots were fired," Irwin said.

No one was struck by the gunfire and no arrests have been reported and the investigation remained active, Irwin said.

But a woman was injured after a vehicle ran over her foot, Irwin said.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Further information on the driver and how the vehicle ran over her foot were not immediately available Wednesday.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe