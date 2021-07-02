Police: Shots fired at Glastonbury resident who confronted suspects in her driveway this morning

Jul. 2—GLASTONBURY — Police are on the hunt for a trio of suspects, one of whom fired gunshots at a woman who confronted two of them from her front door early this morning as they approached her vehicle parked in her driveway on Talcott Road, police said.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. when the woman saw two suspects — whom police described as "youths dressed in dark clothing" — approach her vehicle in her driveway, police said in a post on the department's Facebook page.

When she opened her front door and called out to the youths, one of them twice fired a gun at her, with the rounds striking the front door area where she was standing but she was not injured, police said.

The pair then fled in a dark-colored sedan that was operated by another person, police said.

Police are asking any residents who might have witnessed suspicious activity in the neighborhood or who have relevant home surveillance video that can help identify the suspects or their vehicle to contact Officer John Barrett at 860-652-4269.