Police: Shots fired at Haverhill apartment building latest in series of such incidents

Mar. 31—HAVERHILL — Police said they are investigating multiple gunshots that were fired at a multi-family home at 42 Jackson St. — next door to an apartment building at 38 Jackson St. that was heavily damaged by fire last week.

Jackson Street is part of the Mount Washington neighborhood, which is known for its gang violence.

Jackson Street Extension, on the north side of High Street, is where another incident of shots fired was reported in December 2019.

In that incident, police charged brothers Isaac Rodriguez, 20, of Haverhill and Aidan Rodriguez, 21, of Lawrence with shooting bullets at a home with people inside in the middle of the day. Police said the shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2019, in the thickly settled neighborhood. The target was a home which was shot at two other times in previous months, police said.

Both men plead guilty during a Superior Court hearing on Feb. 18 of this year to possession of an unlicensed firearm. Judge Thomas Dreschler sentenced each of them to 2 1/2 years in jail and an additional 18 months in jail after they pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded firearm.

The brothers were also ordered to serve two years of probation after they are released from jail. The probation order came after each man pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (a gun). Each man was credited with 418 days served — time they were held after their arrests.

The brothers were members of the Gangsta Disciples gang, police said at the time of their arrests. A member of the Trinitario gang was living on the first floor of the home at 65 Jackson St. Extension when the shooting happened, according to police.

This shooting on Jackson Street was reported March 26 about 11 p.m., police said. They said the bullets penetrated the building but there were no reported injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Jordan Bergevine at 978-722-1577.