Police: Shots fired in Johnstown's Moxham neighborhood

Jun. 26—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A shots-fired incident occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the Bridge Street area of Johnstown's Moxham neighborhood, according to the city's police department.

No injuries were reported.

The Johnstown Police Department did not have anybody in custody as of 5 p.m. Saturday, per Capt. Chad Miller.

"(It was) reported that there were three people shooting at each other," Miller said. "Right now, we have recovered casings. There was one bullet that supposedly went into a house, but didn't injure anybody in the house. It was lodged in the wall.

"Besides that, everything else is still under investigation."

Joe Warhul, a resident of nearby Clover Street, posted on social media that he witnessed the "gunfight" firsthand.

He shared a photo with The Tribune-Democrat of what appears to be a bullet hole in a window at his daughter's home, which is located next to his property.

"Had it not deflected off of a window and gone to the right, it would have went right into her bed and killed her," Warhul said.

"At this point, I just can't ignore gunfire coming through the window at my family," he said.

Warhul said he woke up a little after 2 a.m. before the shooting took place.

"I'm standing there at the (kitchen) counter, and I could start hearing 'crack, crack,' " Warhul said. "I said, 'Man, that sounds like gunfire.' Then it made a second sound of volley of fire, but it was a little different, so I thought, 'Was it fireworks?' "

Warhul then went outside where he allegedly saw shots still being fired from a vehicle that was "speeding off." Warhul stated he also watched two Black males running from the scene, while also exchanging gunfire.

Warhul said he has called the police repeatedly about gunfire in his neighborhood.

"I've had enough," Warhul said.

The shots were fired near a business.

When asked if the incident was connected to the business, Miller said, "I don't have the answer for that."