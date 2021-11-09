Police: Shots fired at Lafayette home came from inside the house

Crime scene tape drapes across a Lafayette Police Department cruiser, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Fourteen bullet holes were found in a residence in the 200 block of S. 5th street on Nov. 5, after its residents called Lafayette Police to report a shooting at their own home.

"Initially, (the call) came in as criminal mischief," Sgt. Ian O'Shields of the Lafayette Police Department said. "The resident had called and said her house had been shot. Through the investigation, we learned that her family member that had been living there was the one that did the shooting from inside the residence."

According to the police, Antwon Coleman, the shooter within the home, had been smoking "spice" – a variation of synthetic marijuana – and shot off multiple rounds within the residence.

"Officers learned that Coleman was by himself inside the residence," O'Shields said, "getting high on spice, and ended up shooting rounds. (Officers) recovered the gun."

Nobody was reported injured as a result of the shooting. Coleman was arrested on multiple charges, including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and false informing.

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mtroup@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Police: Shots fired at Lafayette home came from inside