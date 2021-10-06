Police: Shots fired on Lyness Street in Manchester

Oct. 6—MANCHESTER — Police investigating multiple reports of gun shots in the area of Lyness Street said they found shell casings in the roadway.

Lt. Ryan Shea said that police responded to a report of several gun shots near 41 Lyness St. at about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday. After getting to the area, officers found multiple shell casings in the roadway. No victims were located.

Multiple witnesses in the area reported hearing a series of gunshots; a dark colored sedan was reported fleeing the area at a high rate of speed after the shots were heard, Shea said. The area of Lyness Street, which is off McKee Street, was secured and the scene was processed by investigators.

Shea said that detectives from the Manchester Police Department's Investigative Services Unit are investigating the incident. Investigators ask that anyone with information contact the Manchester Police Department Investigative Services Unit at 860-645-5510.

