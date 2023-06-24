Police: Shots fired in Moxham neighborhood

Jun. 24—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A shots fired incident occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in the Bridge Street area of Johnstown's Moxham neighborhood, according to the city's police department.

No injuries occurred.

The Johnstown Police Department did not have anybody in custody as of 5 p.m. on Saturday, per Capt. Chad Miller.

"(It was) reported that there were three people shooting at each other," Miller said. "Right now, we have recovered casings. There was one bullet that supposedly went into a house, but didn't injure anybody in the house. It was lodged in the wall. Besides that, everything else is still under investigation."

The shots were fired near a business.

When asked if the incident was connected to the business, Miller said, "I don't have the answer for that."

"That's part of the investigation," Miller said.

A nearby resident posted on social media that he witnessed the "gunfight" firsthand and that a bullet came into his house. The individual forwarded multiple photos to The Tribune-Democrat, including one that shows where a bullet reportedly went through a window.