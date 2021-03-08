Police: Shots fired from several cars along Route 28, 2 people hit

Mar. 7—State police are investigating a shooting along Route 28 that left two people hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Police said the incident occurred Saturday around 3:30 p.m. near the Route 8 exit in Sharpsburg.

When troopers arrived, Pittsburgh police were on the scene with a vehicle "which had several indications of being in a shooting," a state police report read.

Two people arrived at a local hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds a short time later.

State police said several vehicles were traveling south on Route 8 from the Highland Park bridge and gunshots were exchanged between those vehicles.

The two people struck were in separate vehicles, state police reported.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact state police at 724-543-2011.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .