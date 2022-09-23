Police: shots fired in 'targeted' incident

STURGIS — There were no injuries Thursday in Sturgis after police reported several shots were fired at a vehicle in the 300 block of Liberty Street.

The Sturgis Department of Public Safety's police division was dispatched to the area at approximately 10 p.m. Officers believe the incident was "targeted and isolated" and does not pose a continued threat to community members.

Officers continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who have surveillance footage from the area during the above timeframe may contact investigator Bryan Stuck at 269-651-3231.

