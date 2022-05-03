Police say shots fired, vehicle crash were connected

May 3—Frederick police are investigating a possible connection of shots fired in Frederick on Tuesday and a vehicle crash.

Police responded to the area of the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive at about 2:30 p.m., the department said in a news release.

As officers responded, more 911 calls came in about a vehicle crash in the area of Taney Avenue and Young Place, the release said.

The news release said that evidence found at both locations connected the incidents.

FPD spokesman Allen Etzler declined to elaborate on the evidence, writing in a text message that police do not typically disclose evidence in such incidents for fear that it could jeopardize investigators' ability to make an arrest.

Police do not believe anyone was struck by gunfire as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the release.

Etzler wrote that police believe the shooting was an isolated incident between people who knew each other, and there does not appear to be a threat to the public.

There were no arrests and no one was in custody as of about 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to Etzler.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Stephen Radtke at 240-549-4579 or SRadtke@FrederickMDPolice.org. To remain anonymous, contact the FPD Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).

Residents with cameras or video surveillance are asked to contact Radtke if they captured anything that helps with the investigation.

