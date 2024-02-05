Police: Shots fired on Washington Street was a targeted assault

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette man just dropped off some friends in the 1200 block of Washington Street about 6:50 p.m. Saturday when someone opened fire in what Lafayette police described as a targeted attack.

Several bullets hit the man's car while he was inside it, and bullets also struck a vacant house in the 1300 block of Washington Street, police said.

The man was not injured, police said.

Police found several shell casings in the road in the1200 block of Washington Street.

Police said this is an active investigation.

