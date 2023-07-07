Police show East Mesa shootout in video, describe near miss for officers

As a Las Cruces Police Department Sergeant spun his police unit around, chunks of his windshield swirled around him. The officer, pursuing a man driving an SUV on Las Cruces’ East Mesa on June 21, had to duck almost immediately after bringing the SUV to a stop.

Bobby Charles Crawford, 27, fired a shot at the sergeant, destroying the windshield and leaving a bullet hole a few inches from his head. Police said Crawford then fired at two other officers before police returned fire.

Police provided those additional details on July 6 during a news conference. Officials also presented body camera footage from the officers, dispatch calls coordinating the pursuit, and answered questions from the media.

Interim Chief of the Las Cruces Police Department Jeremy Story speaks during a LCPD news conference about an officer involved shooting on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Las Cruces City Hall.

“When we say narrowly missing (the sergeant), we’re talking about inches,” said Jeremy Story, interim Chief of LCPD.

Story said the incident began near the 5000 block of Bataan Memorial, where three New Mexico State Police Officers in unmarked vehicles attempted to stop Crawford, who was driving a white SUV. The officers were likely part of a fugitive apprehension unit, Lt. Peter Bradley said in response to a question.

As they pursued Crawford, they told dispatchers they believed Crawford fired a round at them. That caused the NMSP officers to brake off, leading to LCPD entering the chase.

After finding Crawford on Porter Drive, LCPD officers pursued him until they arrived near Arroyo Road and Holman Road on the East Mesa. As Crawford drove east on Arroyo, LCPD officers used a PIT maneuver to disable Crawford’s SUV.

Previous reporting: Las Cruces Police: Three officers shot at driver who fired first in East Mesa chase

But almost as soon as they did, body cameras show Crawford began shooting at two officers’ heads. The videos show officers ducking behind their vehicles, avoiding the gunfire, before returning fire. Crawford was hit three times, Bradley said.

Bradley also said they had not determined how many shots LCPD officers fired at Crawford. The videos shown by LCPD show at least a dozen rounds fired into Crawford’s vehicle.

Crawford was detained after the shootout and flown to an El Paso hospital for treatment. Bradley confirmed that he was then booked into an El Paso jail and is awaiting extradition back to New Mexico.

He faces state charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer, and three counts of aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer. Crawford was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

Justin Garcia covers public safety and local government in Las Cruces. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com, via phone or text at 575-541-5449, or on Twitter @Just516Garc.

