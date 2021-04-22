Police show photo of shooting suspect

The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
Apr. 22—KERNERSVILLE — Police have released a photo of man being sought in a shooting that happened at a Kernersville sweepstakes parlor early Wednesday.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between two men inside Union Cross Adult Arcade on Union Cross Road about 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Kernersville Police Department said. At some point during the argument, one of the men pulled out and fired a gun, causing what police described as a minor gunshot wound to the other man.

The shooting victim, whose name has not been released, was in stable condition Thursday, police said.

The man who fired the shot is described as a Black man with a medium to dark complexion and a medium build. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident between the two men and there is no threat to public safety.

