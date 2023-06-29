Police showed up at a 2 a.m. bank alarm in riot gear. They found no suspects, but saw this

PROVIDENCE – The police are investigating after someone broke into the vault overnight at the Santander Bank branch on Atwells Avenue, according to Providence Deputy Chief Kevin Lanni.

The police were called by Santander security at 2:02 a.m. and made a "tactical entry," with rifles, shields and other special gear, into the branch, where they found no suspects, Lanni said.

Investigators found the vault had been breached and a "substantial" amount of money taken, according to Lanni.

"It looks like a well-planned criminal act," he said.

The police were still at the branch late Thursday morning gathering "intelligence and information," Lanni said.

Off-hour bank breaks are rare, according to Lanni, who said he couldn't remember the last time Providence had one. The police made a tactical entry into the branch because such crimes often involve guns, he said. About a dozen Providence police officers were at the scene early Thursday morning, he said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Vault breached in Providence bank break-in