Newtown Pike reopens after police incident at Coldstream Dog Park

Newtown Pike was shut down Tuesday night because of a police incident.

The Lexington Traffic Management Center said the incident had been cleared and the road had reopened just before 7 p.m.

Earlier Tuesday evening, dozens of police vehicles responded to Coldstream Park, where police surrounded a vehicle and appeared to be trying to talk to someone inside as of about 6:30 p.m.

At about 6:40 p.m., police were shutting down the exit ramp from I-75 North to Newtown Pike, “due to the active Police incident,” according to a tweet from the traffic management center.

Inbound Newtown Pike was shut down at I-75, and outbound Newtown Pike was shut down at Aristides Boulevard.

This story will be updated.

Herald-Leader photographer Silas Walker contributed to this report.