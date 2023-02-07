Newtown Pike reopens after police incident at Coldstream Dog Park
Newtown Pike was shut down Tuesday night because of a police incident.
The Lexington Traffic Management Center said the incident had been cleared and the road had reopened just before 7 p.m.
Earlier Tuesday evening, dozens of police vehicles responded to Coldstream Park, where police surrounded a vehicle and appeared to be trying to talk to someone inside as of about 6:30 p.m.
At about 6:40 p.m., police were shutting down the exit ramp from I-75 North to Newtown Pike, “due to the active Police incident,” according to a tweet from the traffic management center.
Inbound Newtown Pike was shut down at I-75, and outbound Newtown Pike was shut down at Aristides Boulevard.
Very large police presence at Coldstream Park. @heraldleader @HLpublicsafety pic.twitter.com/qoKDyUgSfS
— Silas Walker (@sigh_las) February 7, 2023
This story will be updated.
Herald-Leader photographer Silas Walker contributed to this report.