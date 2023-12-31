Police shut down streets near Torrance mall due to large crowd disturbance
A disturbance involving a large crowd of juveniles shut down streets near the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Saturday night. Heavy law enforcement presence surrounded the mall after the incident was reported by Torrance police around 5 p.m. A large group of people was seen running from the premises as officers in riot gear created a skirmish line near BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse. The closure was reportedly prompted by a Facebook group where hundreds of juveniles had planned to loot or destroy the Del Amo mall. KTLA's Omar Lewis reports on Dec. 30, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/police-shut-down-streets-near-torrance-mall-due-to-large-crowd-disturbance/