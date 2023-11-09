Police: Siblings assault mother

Nov. 9—A brother and sister are in Crawford County jail, accused by police of an assault on their mother that left the woman with bruising, scratches and redness on both sides of her face.

The mother told police that Steven Alan Francis Fitzwater, 22, shoved her to the ground inside her home in the 1100 block of Market Street and held her there while Ashley M. Fitzwater, 23, got on top of her and began striking her in the face, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police.

The siblings, whose addresses were both listed as the jail in court documents, were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Sunday.

City police responded to the Market Street home at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday and were met by the mother, whose face was visibly bruised and scratched, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police the incident occurred after she saw Steven Fitzwater enter her bedroom and unplug a camera she keeps there, as she told police, "due to her children stealing things from her." Her son then took a bag containing her wallet, the woman told police, and shoved her to the ground when confronted.

Ashley Fitzwater then came into the room, the woman told police, got on top of her and began striking her repeatedly in the face.

Ashley Fitzwater faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment. She is being held in lieu of $7,500 bail.

Stevent Fitzwater faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault, an ungraded charge of harassment and a summary charge of disorderly conduct. He is being held in lieu of $7,500 bail.

Both siblings were scheduled for preliminary hearings before Pendolino on Nov. 30.

