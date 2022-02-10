Police: Sicklerville man opened fire outside Williamstown pub

MONROE - A Sicklerville man is accused of repeatedly shooting a gun after being removed from a tavern here.

Jehuti Sundaita, 50, allegedly opened fire during an incident outside Racks Pub and Grill on the 2000 block of Black Horse Pike in the Williamstown section, according to Monroe police.

Officers responding to a report of a man with a weapon heard gunshots in the parking lot around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, according to a police account.

Sundaita allegedly fled the scene, but police located his car a short time later and took him into custody in a wooded area of Winslow.

The police account alleged Sundaita had been removed from the pub due to an altercation, then returned with a gun and threatened several employees. Rack's staffers called 911 and locked down the bar to prevent Sundaita from entering the business,

Sundaita allegedly fired about nine shots while driving through the pub's parking lot, the account said.

The Annie Way resident is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and obstruction, police said. He's also accused of weapons and traffic offenses.

The charges are only allegations. Sundaita has not been convicted in the case.

The incident also drew a police response from Clayton, Glassboro, Winslow and Washington Township, as well as the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact Monroe Police Detective Don Darcangelo at 856-728-8900, extension 524, or ddarcangelo@monroetwppd.org.

