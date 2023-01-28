Police: Silent assailant stabs two men

Jan. 27—OLIVE HILL — A woman was booked into Carter County Detention Center on Thursday following a reported stabbing.

Billie M. Binion, 38, of Olive Hill, is accused of stabbing a man and his brother near a residence in the 100 block of Sapphire Drive Thursday afternoon, seemingly for no reason.

According to court records, one of the victims said when Binion came out of her residence, he greeted her with a "hello."

Binion is alleged to have stayed silent throughout the ordeal.

The victim reported that Binion "looked at him funny," before she pulled a knife from her waistband.

The arrest citation states Binion attacked the two men, breaking the knife off into one brother before going for the face of the other.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and approached Binion at the end of Sapphire Drive but she disappeared in the woods.

Binion was eventually apprehended in the back yard of a residence in the 400 block of Honey Lane.

Binion was transported to Carter County Detention Center where she picked up an additional charge after biting a deputy when jail staff attempted to place her in a restraint chair, according to court records.

In total, Binion is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and third-degree assault on a corrections officer.

Binion is held on a $500,000 cash bond and is scheduled for an arraignment in Carter County Circuit Court on Feb. 1.

The condition of the victims are currently unavailable, however both were able to give statements to police.

If convicted, Binion could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com