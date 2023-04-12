Police: Simsbury man facing threatening charges over emails to UConn

Apr. 12—A Simsbury man is facing a number of charges after police determined he sent several threatening emails to the University of Connecticut's president's office because he was unhappy with the state of the university's athletics, according to a police affidavit.

According to police, in one of the emails, the sender wrote that he had colleagues in powerful positions in the federal government, and "they can with the snap of a finger make people disappear..."

Although the sender used fake names and email addresses, the investigation eventually led police to Bruce Meade, 63, who said he hadn't intended to hurt anyone, and the alarming language was only to get their attention.

Meade was arrested April 1 and charged with four counts each of second-degree harassment and second-degree breach of peace, and three counts of second-degree threatening.

He was released on a $2,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court on June 6.

The affidavit supporting his arrest provides the following details:

In October, the president's office received a message from which stated the sender was "fed up" with the university's athletic director, and that he "better be gone in 72 hours or he will have an untimely accident and you will be responsible."

That message and the others that followed were sent through a form on the university's web page, which allowed them to be sent using fake names and email addresses,

Police were able to track the message from the Simsbury Public Library, however, the computer's history had since been deleted.

Two more messages were received two days apart in January, using different names and email addresses, but with similar complaints.

The message sent on Jan. 17 complained about the price of tickets to basketball games, the cost of renovations, and the need for more seating at Gampel Pavilion. The message demanded that the board of trustees be replaced and warned "a world of hurt will be coming down upon the University of Connecticut."

The message sent on Jan. 19 continued demanding that the athletic director be fired, and threatened that "DEATH IS COMING."

Police determined that the second message was sent from the Avon Public Library, and the third from the West Hartford Public Library.

The final message sent on Feb. 14 didn't contain any threats, but was similar to the others and once again demanded that the athletic director be fired.

Police visited the library in Avon two days later and viewed security camera footage from around the time the last message was sent. Police then asked employees to identify anyone they recognized in the video.

An employee recognized Meade and said they knew him to be a fan of UConn sports who was upset when teams lost.

Staff of the athletic department also knew of Meade, as he was a long-time attendee of games, and had season tickets for basketball and hockey in the past. They said they never felt threatened by Meade, but acknowledged that he could appear abrasive to those who don't know him.

Police met with Meade, who admitted that he believed the athletic department was heading in the wrong direction, and he sent the messages to the president's office because he thought she could do something about it.

Meade said the threats he made were "just venting," and he didn't plan on following through with any of the threats. He said he would not send any more, and apologized.

