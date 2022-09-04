2 injured at a Goodyear McDonald's; suspect in custody after Walmart and other businesses locked down

Shots fired in a Goodyear shopping center resulted in two victims sustaining injuries and multiple businesses locking down and closing for the day on Saturday.

Goodyear police confirmed two people were injured Saturday morning after shots were fired at a McDonald's located at 632 N. District Parkway. The injuries were not sustained from a firearm, however, police said.

A heavy police presence was initially reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Estrella Parkway and Roosevelt Street, just off Interstate 10.

During a news briefing, Goodyear Police Department spokesperson Detective Rebecca Anderson said there were two people with injuries that were not life-threatening, with the suspect in custody in what appeared to be an isolated incident.

Witnesses described the suspect to be a man running north through the parking lot from the McDonald's, Anderson said. Officers responded to Walmart and advised employees to lock the business down while the scene was active, police said.

A little past 2 p.m., half a dozen officers could be seen at the McDonald's, which had yellow tape around it. About another dozen officers were at a nearby Walmart located at 1100 N. Estrella Parkway.

"We currently have no reported victims in this case who sustained injuries consistent with a firearm," Anderson said in an emailed update. "This is still an ongoing and fluid investigation. Investigators are currently conducting interviews of all parties involved."

The McDonald's, a nearby Dutch Bros. Coffee and a Jack in the Box remained closed for the day, Anderson said. The parking lot in the area reopened as of 4:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Goodyear Police Department at 623-882-7028.

This is a developing story; return to azcentral for updates.

