Police situation underway in north Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - A police situation is unfolding in a north Phoenix neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

A large amount of police cars could be seen lining a street near 40th Street and Captain Dreyfus Avenue, which is just north of Cactus Road.

Police say they responded to a shooting call in the area just after 5:45 a.m. When they arrived, a woman reportedly claimed that a family member was dead in the house.

The woman making the claim came out of the house, but authorities have not confirmed if they actually found a body inside.

"Officers are currently investigating the incident as there are other possible hazards in the home as the scene remains active," said Sgt. Phil Krynsky with Phoenix PD.

More updates are expected later in the day.

