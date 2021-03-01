Police find skeletal remains off Scranton Connector

Larry Hobbs, The Brunswick News, Ga.
·1 min read

Mar. 1—A Glynn County Police officer came across human skeletal remains just after midnight Sunday while investigating reports of dumping in the woods there off of the 200 block of Scranton Connector, according to a police report.

The area where the officer found the skeletal remains at around 12:19 a.m. appeared to be a possible homeless camp, police reported. A small tent was pitched nearby. The officer made a rough estimate that the body had been there between several months and up to a year, the report said. It was located in a small wooded area between the Glynn Place Mall and Synovus Bank, police said.

"The remains were partially clothed and were lightly covered with leaves and other clothing items," police reported.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting county police with the investigation. Police have not made a positive identification of the remains. Police have determined that the deceased was from out of town. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

