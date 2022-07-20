Police: Skeletal remains possibly connected to McClerkin

Jul. 20—During a press conference inside City Hall on Wednesday morning, investigators with the Kokomo Police Department announced they have moved one step forward in solving the case of Karena McClerkin, an 18-year-old Kokomo woman who's been missing since October 2016.

Using what they called "additional information" that was presented to KPD in the fall of 2021, police arrested 56-year-old Kokomo resident Flint Vincent Farmer on Monday on a Level 1 felony charge of murder in connection to McClerkin's disappearance.

Now, investigators are also focusing on skeletal remains that were located Tuesday evening in rural Miami County.

In KPD Chief Doug Stout's statement Wednesday, the officer did not indicate what led authorities to search that particular area of Miami County for possible remains, but he did note that those remains have since been removed. They were transported to Fort Wayne for further investigation by a forensic pathologist so proper identification can be obtained.

"As you can imagine, we are all very hopeful in the identification process and hope to be able to come to a conclusion in this investigation for all of the family and friends who have been grieving since October of 2016," Stout said.

Stout also took a moment Wednesday to address his fellow law enforcement officers — both past and present — adding that investigating the McClerkin case has been an "agency effort."

"We would like to personally thank all of the dedicated men and women of the Kokomo Police Department," Stout said, "... who have directly and indirectly participated in this on-going investigation. ... We also appreciate all the public's assistance and information we have received as it pertains to this case."

But Stout also warned the public about the dangers of believing everything you read in regard to the McClerkin case, particularly if it's on social media.

"Most of the social media posts have not been truthful," he said, "and have greatly hindered this investigation and the investigative efforts along the way."

Story continues

But while police say Monday's arrest and subsequent discovery of remains is a major step in the investigation, many of McClerkin's family members were visibly frustrated during and after Wednesday's press conference.

Because for many of them, including the teen's paternal grandmother Gerry McClerkin, news of the arrest was over five years too late.

After Wednesday's press conference ended, Gerry McClerkin stood outside City Hall for several minutes and adamantly voiced some of her own frustrations toward nearby police officers.

"You took an oath to protect," she yelled, as a group of officers gathered a few feet away and a few more stood inside the building. "... You let (Farmer) walk the streets, get high and have fun. ... All the f---- lies you all have f---- told. ... You don't know the pain. You can not understand the f---- pain. ... I hope nobody feels it. This is horrible."

Speaking with the Tribune a few minutes later, Gerry McClerkin said she just feels like local law enforcement doesn't really care about her family's situation; that many of the same details the family presented to police years ago is just now publicly "coming to light."

That is what has led to a lot of her anger, she added.

"They (police) couldn't find her when they knew who killed her," Gerry McClerkin said. "They knew in 2016. They went to my son and said, 'Flint Farmer killed your daughter.' They told my son that. They told me that. They told me his (Farmer's) name."

Gerry McClerkin's friend Andrea Glassburn said she's been standing alongside the family since the very beginning of the investigation.

"I guess pretty much a lot of this is that we took a lot of this stuff to the police department in the very beginning, and she (Gerry) got called several names," Glassburn said. "... It's been hard, especially going through all that we are. Every day is up and down with her (Gerry) because she just wants to find Karena. I think everyone just wants to see justice served and get him (Farmer) off the streets so that he can't hurt anybody else."

And though it'll take some time before the skeletal remains will be positively identified, McClerkin family friend Trista Jackson said she personally won't stop fighting until there is justice for Karena.

"We've protested in the blistering heat, the freezing cold," she said. "We've had signs marching back and forth past his (Farmer's) residence at times. We were in danger but still risked our own selves to put it out there because that's how much it means to the family to bring her home. We just want justice. If I have to release more balloons and make more signs and attend more press conferences to get that, then I'm going to do it.

"We just want Karena to be home," Jackson added. "We just want her to be home so we can put her to rest."

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact Lt. Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.