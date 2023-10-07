Police: Skydiver dead in Titusville parachuting incident

TITUSVILLE — A man was killed Saturday afternoon in a solo parachuting incident, police said.

In a news release, Titusville police said an "adult male outfitted in parachute attire and gear was located on the lawn of a residence on the 2600 block of Merry Lane" at about 12:25 p.m. Saturday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Merry Lane is near Arthur Dunn Airpark.

"This remains an ongoing investigation and more details will be released upon its conclusion," police said.

