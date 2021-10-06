Police: Slain Instagram star's husband kills self in Florida

·1 min read

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The husband of a slain social media star killed himself in a Florida home when authorities arrived to arrest him on charges in connection with the death of his wife last year in Texas, U.S. Marshals and police say.

A Houston Police Department detective said at a news conference Wednesday that there was no confrontation at the Fort Myers, Florida, house when U.S. Marshals arrived late Tuesday seeking to arrest Thomas Sharkey. When the man learned law enforcement was there, he ran up the stairs inside the home and shot himself, Sgt. Michael Burrow added.

The U.S. Marshals issued a brief statement saying they were executing a warrant after receiving a lead from law enforcement in Houston and had located Sharkey before finding him dead. They did not elaborate.

Authorities have said Sharkey was wanted out of Harris County, Texas, on a murder charge in connection with the death of his wife, Alexis Robinault. The 26-year-old woman was found Nov. 28 in some roadside bushes about 3 miles (nearly 5 kilometers) from her apartment.

Robinault had garnered a sizeable Instagram following by showing off beauty products. She identified herself as a “mentor” for a marketing company that sells hair and skincare products.

The Houston police detective Burrow said the couple had been separated but had not filed for divorce. “He was interested in reconciling their relationship, and she did not appear to be,” he said.

