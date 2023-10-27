Police in Smith Township investigate apparent homicide of 44-year-old woman

SMITH TWP. ‒ Police are investigating the apparent homicide of a 44-year-old woman on Thursday.

Shortly after 3 p.m., township police and medical personnel were dispatched to a medical call at a home in the 18000 block of Courtney Road, according to a press release from Police Chief Paul Ceresna.

At the scene, north of Beloit, they discovered the body of Gena M Wade.

The release stated that police have asked for assistance from the Mahoning County Homicide Task Force and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. No further information was provided.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 330-938-2807 and request to speak with lead investigator Lt. Steve McDaniel.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Smith Township police investigate apparent homicide of Gena Wade