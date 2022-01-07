Police: Smoke bomb set off in Salem, NH jewelry store

Jan. 7—SALEM, N.H. — Police are searching for a man accused of setting off a smoke bomb inside a jewelry store at the Mall at Rockingham Park.

A public statement released Thursday describes the suspect as a man in his late 30s and approximately 6 feet tall.

Police say he spoke English and Spanish.

The incident was reported about 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. Officers who arrived at the mall first assisted in evacuating the building and finding the source of heavy smoke inside.

An initial investigation revealed that a man walked into a jewelry store on the first floor and asked about some items on display.

The store owner was concerned about the "suspicious nature and actions of the male," and refused to remove any jewelry from secure cases, police said in the statement.

At some point while near the registers, the suspect knelt down and set off a smoke bomb device, police said.

Video surveillance shows that the owner ran around the counter, grabbed the device and tossed it into an open area in the mall.

The suspect stood by for several moments before running away, police said. He was seen discarding a bag and clothing as he took off.

Officers who found the bag requested assistance from the Nashua Police Department Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit to identify what was inside.

An X-ray of the bag revealed "additional devices and powder," the press release states.

There were no reported injuries during the incident, however, police say there was some damage to the mall and the jewelry store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salem Police Department at 603-893-1911.